Pakistan rising star Abrar Ahmed said he is a mystery spinner, but revealed that he is not done experimenting yet.

The 24-year-old recently carved through England’s batting line-up in the second Test in Multan, where he made his debut.

He finished with 11 wickets in total.

Seven of those wickets came in the first innings, while the other four came in the second innings.

Having enjoyed immense success in his first Test match, Abrar stated that he will continue trying out different ways to grip the ball in order to see if he can find more ways to bamboozle the opposition batsmen.

“I am a mystery spinner but I keep experimenting with the grips of the ball,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 26 runs, which saw them lose the series as they are 2-0 down.

The third and final Test will get underway on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

