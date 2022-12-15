Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Michael Vaughan said Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has “got a bag of tricks”.

His praise comes after Abrar had a debut to remember in the second Test against England in Multan.

The 24-year-old started off by taking the first seven wickets that fell in the first innings.

In the second innings, he continued to run riot as he claimed four more wickets.

Having shown off an impressive array of variations when bowling, Vaughan sees great things ahead for Abrar.

“Got a bag of tricks,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan ended up losing the second Test by 26 runs, which puts them 2-0 down in the three-match series.

They will now be looking to claim a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which starts on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

