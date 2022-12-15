Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has lavished praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, calling him “superhuman”.

Rizwan has been one of Pakistan’s most consistent run-scorers, especially when it comes to T20Is.

Given the fact that he can score runs and has leadership qualities too as he captains the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Saqlain said the team management has “a lot of faith in him”.

“I think (Mohammad Rizwan) is superhuman, very spiritual as well, and we have a lot of faith in him. He is a great influence in the dressing room and [on] the ground. We are very confident that his positivity and energy will serve us well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Rizwan is currently representing Pakistan in the ongoing three-Test series against England.

In the two Tests that have been played, he has amassed 115 runs at an average of 28.75.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 26 runs and will be aiming to secure a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which starts on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

