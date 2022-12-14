Quick and hostile, Nasser Hussain on Pakistan smiling assassin

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is quick and hostile, and excels in the death overs.

He added that what makes Afridi so likeable is the fact that he is always smiling and is a master of the art of swinging the ball.

“It’s not just the wickets but I like the way Shaheen plays the game. He plays with a smile on his face, his celebrations. He swings the ball upfront, he’s quick and hostile, and is also a very good death bowler,” the well-known commentator was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is not part of Pakistan’s team for the ongoing three-Test series against England as he is recovering from a knee injury.

He suffered the injury during the 2022 T20 World Cup final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and were defeated by 26 runs in the second Test in Multan.

Having lost the series, they will be aiming to end on a high by getting a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

