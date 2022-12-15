Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja said he knew captain Babar Azam would “come back strongly” after a dismal showing in the 2022 T20 World Cup.
There were high expectations of Azam to lead by example and be one of Pakistan’s top run-scorers.
Unfortunately, he only managed to make 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.
However, the 28-year-old has turned his fortunes around in the ongoing three-Test series against England as he has accumulated 216 runs, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.
Ramiz knew that Azam would be back to his best in no time as his rough patches don’t usually last very long.
“I know he will come back strongly,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan lost the second Test in Multan by 26 runs and have now lost the series as they are 2-0 down.
The third Test will begin on Saturday in Karachi.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
ALSO CHECK OUT: Mohammad Rizwan is superhuman, Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq says