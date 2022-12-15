Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad said he is a big fan of the passion and courage shown by teenage pace bowler Naseem Shah.

Naseem has become a regular member of the national team in all three formats after initially only being picked in Test cricket.

The 19-year-old is currently playing in the three-Test series against England and took five wickets in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

He didn’t feature in the second Test in Multan, which Pakistan lost by 26 runs, due to a shoulder injury.

“The way he reads the game and showed courage was heartening to see,” Miandad said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as quoted by Cricwick.

Being 2-0 down and already having lost the series, Pakistan will be looking to end on a high by earning a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which starts on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

