Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer said Indian Premier League (IPL) teams would be willing to splash a lot of cash to sign Pakistan captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

He noted that the duo are “dependable players” and are the two most consistent run-scorers in the team.

Furthermore, both possess leadership qualities as Azam captains Pakistan in all three formats, while Rizwan leads the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can also go big because they possess captaincy skills, wicketkeeping skills and the two can also bat in the top order as dependable players,” Jaffer told Cricwick.

Both Azam and Rizwan are currently in action for the national team as they are featuring in the ongoing three-Test series against England.

In the two Tests that have been played, Azam has scored 216 runs, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.

As for Rizwan, he has amassed 115 runs at an average of 28.75.

Pakistan lost the second Test in Multan by 26 runs and have now lost the series as they are 2-0 down with one Test left to play.

The third Test will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

