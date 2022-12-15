Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said people cannot talk about captain Babar Azam being out of form when he is middling every shot.

Azam had a disappointing campaign in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he was restricted to 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

In the ongoing three-Test series against England, he has regained his form in superb fashion as he struck a brilliant 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

As for the second Test, he made 75 runs off 95 deliveries in the first innings, which included 10 boundaries and a six.

“The way he is playing his shots and the way he middles the ball it cannot be said that he is out of form,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan were defeated by 26 runs in the second Test, which gave England an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The third Test will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

