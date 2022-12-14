Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan batsman Imran Nazir heaped praise on spinner Abrar Ahmed for his sparkling debut in the second Test against England in Multan.

Abrar announced himself to the world by taking the first seven wickets England lost in the first innings.

His rampage continued in the second innings as he picked up four wickets.

Having enjoyed a debut to remember, Nazir thinks a lot more success awaits the 24-year-old in the future.

“5fer on debut for Abrar. Great start [to] his career. Come on Pakistan,” he said on Twitter.

Pakistan succumbed to a 26-run defeat in the second Test, which saw England claim an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

The third Test will start on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

