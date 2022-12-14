Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed has stayed humble after his outstanding debut in the second Test against England in Multan.

The 24-year-old caused a world of trouble for the England batsmen as he took seven wickets in the first innings and four in the second innings.

He has been described as a mystery spinner, but denies that he is a “magician” with the ball.

“I am not a magician. I only try to perform with my bowling,” Abrar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 2-0 down in the series after losing the second Test by 26 runs.

They will now be looking to earn a consolation win in the third Test, which starts on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: What a find for Pakistan, Ahmed Shehzad suggests Test spinner be picked in limited overs cricket

What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Abrar Ahmed? He is really good! 50 ( 65.79 % ) He is ok! 19 ( 25 % ) He is overrated! 7 ( 9.21 % )

Like this: Like Loading...