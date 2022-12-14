Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said a top performer like captain Babar Azam can’t fail if he “sticks to the basics” and keeps playing “with the right technique”.
Azam is one of the most technically gifted batsmen in the world right now, which has brought him a lot of runs across all three formats.
In the ongoing three-Test series against England, the 28-year-old has scored 216 runs in two Tests, which includes a century and a fifty, at an average of 54.
Having rediscovered his form after a painfully disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Yousuf wants to see Azam keep things simple and maintain the momentum he has found.
“A top performer like Babar cannot fail if he sticks to the basics and continues to play with the right technique,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.
Pakistan were defeated by 26 runs in the second Test, which gave England an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
The third Test will start on Saturday in Karachi.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
