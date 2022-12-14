Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja revealed that he told captain Babar Azam not to even think that he is out of form.

Azam struggled with the bat in the 2022 T20 World Cup as he mustered 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

The 28-year-old is back to his best in the ongoing three-Test series against England as he scored a magnificent 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

As for the second Test in Multan, he struck 75 in the first innings, which came off 95 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and a six.

“He’s a great player. I talked to him, told him ‘don’t even think that you are out of form’,” Ramiz was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 26 runs and are 2-0 down in the series with one Test left to play.

The third Test will start on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: I beat Naseem Shah many times, Pakistan fast bowler’s family member says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48147 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300362 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6854 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8568 ( 2.17 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3044 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1281 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2416 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1284 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3347 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 788 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...