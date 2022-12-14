Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer said there would be a lot of demand for Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Explaining why, he pointed out that many IPL teams keep an eye out for talented leg-spinners who can take wickets and restrict the flow of runs.

Furthermore, Shadab is a handy batsman and regularly bats higher up the order for Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With all these plus points, Jaffer said if the 24-year-old were to be in the IPL auction, he would go for a high price.

“Shadab Khan can also get a hefty amount given how the teams look out for leg-spinners in their squad. And Shadab Khan is also a very good batting option,” he told Cricwick.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-Test series against England, but Shadab is not part of the squad.

Pakistan lost the second Test in Multan by 26 runs and are 2-0 down in the series.

The third Test will get underway on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

