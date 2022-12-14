Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Naseem Shah’s father has admitted that he beat the Pakistan fast bowler many times for ignoring his studies in order to pursue his cricketing dreams.

While he acknowledged that the 19-year-old always had talent, he pointed out that he wanted his son to focus on school in order to get an education.

However, when his son made it into the Pakistan team, he was ecstatic as it was a very proud moment for everyone.

“I beat Naseem many times for playing cricket, asking him to focus on his studies instead,” the teenager’s father was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

“Naseem always had a lot of talent and when Naseem joined the national team, everyone was proud of him.”

The talented speedster is currently taking part in the three-Test series against England on home soil.

He claimed five wickets in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

However, he missed the second Test, which Pakistan lost by 26 runs, due to a shoulder injury.

With Pakistan 2-0 down and already having lost the series, they will be searching for a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which will begin on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Effective due to the swing and bounce he gets, Aaqib Javed on Pakistan seamer who is a nightmare for the opposition

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1326 ( 69.53 % ) He is ok! 410 ( 21.5 % ) He is overrated! 171 ( 8.97 % )

Like this: Like Loading...