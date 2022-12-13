Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed said left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is very effective in international cricket due to the swing and bounce he is able to extract from pitches.

The 22-year-old recently featured in the T20 World Cup, where he took 11 wickets in seven matches at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

However, Afridi injured his knee in the final against England, which Pakistan lost by five wickets, and is now out of action.

“Shaheen Afridi can be very effective because of the swing and bounce,” Aaqib was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Due to his knee injury, Afridi wasn’t selected for the ongoing three-Test series against England.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and then suffered a 26-run defeat in the second match in Multan.

With England holding an unassailable 2-0 series lead, Pakistan will be aiming to secure a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

