Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is a proper all-rounder.

Shadab has shown time and time again that he is capable of having a massive impact with the bat and score quick runs.

He has batted in the top, middle and lower order, meaning he is adaptable and can be used in whatever situation the team finds itself in.

Having seen the kind of shots the 24-year-old can play, Clarke feels it doesn’t do Shadab justice when people simply label him as a spinner.

“I’m not sure that’s a bowler who bats, that stroke is from a batter who bats and can bowl as well,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series on home soil, but Shadab was not selected in the squad.

After losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs, Pakistan slipped to yet another defeat in the second Test in Multan as England defeated them by 26 runs.

Having already lost the series, Pakistan will be aiming to end on a high in the third Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfaraz Ahmed told me don’t be nervous and take wickets, Pakistan player who starred in the 2nd Test against England says

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48140 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300341 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6853 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8559 ( 2.17 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3044 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2415 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1282 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3346 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 788 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...