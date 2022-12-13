Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan is a proper all-rounder.
Shadab has shown time and time again that he is capable of having a massive impact with the bat and score quick runs.
He has batted in the top, middle and lower order, meaning he is adaptable and can be used in whatever situation the team finds itself in.
Having seen the kind of shots the 24-year-old can play, Clarke feels it doesn’t do Shadab justice when people simply label him as a spinner.
“I’m not sure that’s a bowler who bats, that stroke is from a batter who bats and can bowl as well,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Pakistan are now facing England in a three-Test series on home soil, but Shadab was not selected in the squad.
After losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs, Pakistan slipped to yet another defeat in the second Test in Multan as England defeated them by 26 runs.
Having already lost the series, Pakistan will be aiming to end on a high in the third Test in Karachi, which begins on Saturday.
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
ALSO CHECK OUT: Sarfaraz Ahmed told me don’t be nervous and take wickets, Pakistan player who starred in the 2nd Test against England says