Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed revealed that former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed told him not to be nervous prior to his Test debut and just concentrate on taking wickets.

The 24-year-old made his international debut in the second Test against England in Multan and wowed everyone with his magnificent spin bowling.

Abrar took seven wickets in the first innings and four in the second.

“I am very close to Sarfaraz Ahmed. He told me not to get nervous and perform for Pakistan like you have taken wickets for Sindh in domestic cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the second Test by 26 runs and have now lost their last three Tests at home, which last occurred in 1959.

Since England are 2-0 up in the series, Babar Azam’s side will be eyeing a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which starts on Saturday,.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

