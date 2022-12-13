Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is a “super cricketer” since he can take wickets with the new ball or old ball.

He noted that no matter the condition of the ball or pitch, the 22-year-old keeps rising to the occasion and delivering strong performances for Pakistan.

This, along with the fact that he always plays with a smile on his face, is what makes Afridi such a likeable player and one of the best in the world.

“I was lucky enough to be commentating when Shaheen bowled that spell against India in Dubai last year & I just love his skill & the way he plays with a massive smile & his celebrations. He’s a super cricketer – new ball, old ball, it doesn’t matter,” Hussain was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Afridi is currently out of action with a knee injury that he sustained in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

As a result, he was not picked for the ongoing three-Test series against England.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and suffered a 26-run loss in the second Test as well.

They have now lost their last three Test on home soil, which hasn’t happened since 1959.

The third Test will get underway on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

