Former England captain Michael Vaughan believes Pakistan mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed will be causing trouble for the next few years.

This comes after Abrar claimed seven wickets in the first innings of the second Test against England in Multan.

Making his debut in the match, the 24-year-old took the first seven wickets that England lost before Zahid Mahmood picked up the last three.

In the second innings, Abrar continued his rampage as he finished with four wickets.

“Looks like a bowler who will be causing a lot of trouble for a few years,” Vaughan said on Twitter.

Despite Abrar’s stellar debut, Pakistan ended up losing the second Test by 26 runs, which gave England their first series win in the country since 2000/01. Furthermore, it marked the first time England have won back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan.

Pakistan, meanwhile, have lost three consecutive Tests on home soil, which last happened all the way back in 1959.

With England already having clinched a 2-0 series win, Pakistan will be looking to claim a consolation victory in the third Test, which will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

