Ex-New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said Pakistan will need Haider Ali to play useful cameos down the order.

Since the 22-year-old has the ability to unleash such a wide range of attacking shots, he needs to take advantage of it and make quick runs when the top order players get out.

By ensuring the men in green finish with a bang, Haider can help boost their chances of winning matches.

“There will always be a lot of runs scored by Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan and they often face a lot of the balls in an innings, so they will need guys like Haider to play cameos down the order,” Taylor wrote in his column for the ICC.

“It’s not often both Babar and Rizwan will fail, one of them will generally face around 40 or 50 balls, so they need other guys to bat quickly around them. Haider is certainly capable of doing that.”

Pakistan are currently taking on England in a three-Test series, where they are 1-0 down at the moment as they lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

They also lost the second Test by 26 runs and are 2-0 down in the series with one more match to play.

The third Test will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

