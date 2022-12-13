Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf said he is a big fan of England speedster Mark Wood’s quicker deliveries.

Rauf acknowledged that he would like to chat with Wood about the art of fast bowling and in return, would be willing to share some tips about bowling the ideal slower ball.

The 29-year-old made his Test debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, but was only limited to one wicket as he suffered a quad injury during the match.

He has now been ruled out for the remainder of the series.

“I’d like to learn from Mark Wood about his quick deliveries and if he likes my slower ball I can talk to him about it. It’ll be good for us to chat. I really like his bowling,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and were defeated by 26 runs in the second Test in Multan.

They will now be eyeing a consolation win in the third Test in Karachi, which gets underway on Saturday.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

