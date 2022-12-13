Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said Pakistan can’t keep telling and expecting skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to get them out of a hole every time they find themselves in trouble.

He noted that other batsmen have to start stepping up and making their presence felt as it is impossible for the duo to score runs every game.

Particularly highlighting T20Is, Hussain said the men in green can’t keep chasing down scores above 200 and relying on Azam and Rizwan to get the job done.

“Pakistan can’t keep chasing down 200 plus and can’t keep saying Babar and Rizwan get us out of a hole,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam and Rizwan are currently playing in the three-Test series against England and are 1-0 down right now as they lost the first Test by 74 runs.

Pakistan are lost the second Test in Multan by 26 runs, which marked their third straight Test defeat at home – something that hasn’t happened since 1959.

England, meanwhile, have won their first Test series in the country since 2000/01. Furthermore, it is the first time they have won back-to-back Test matches in Pakistan.

The third Test will start on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

