Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sikandar Bakht said it makes no sense that Haider Ali was promoted from the diamond to platinum category for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He noted that the 22-year-old hasn’t scored any runs, but is still in the highest category for PSL 8.

Haider was traded to the Karachi Kings along with Shoaib Malik by the Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Bakht pointed out that it makes absolutely no sense for a player that is nowhere near his best to be upgraded to a higher category.

“More surprisingly, he got promoted from diamond to platinum in PSL this year without any performance,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

PSL 8 is scheduled to take place from February to March 2023.

Pakistan, meanwhile, are now battling England in a three-Test series and are 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

They are now battling to win the second Test, which is being played in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 8102 ( 77.52 % ) No! 2350 ( 22.48 % )

