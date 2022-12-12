Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed said he was specifically targeting England captain Ben Stokes and star batsman Joe Root in the ongoing second Test in Multan.

Abrar made his debut in the match and trapped Root lbw for eight runs in the first innings before clean bowling Stokes for 30.

In the second innings, he got Root out again for 21 runs.

The 24-year-old admitted that he was thrilled to have accomplished his goal coming into the match, where he finished with 11 wickets in total, including seven in the first innings.

“I recently said in an interview that Stokes and Root will be my targets on Test debut and I am happy to get their wickets,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The third Test will get underway on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

