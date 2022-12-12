Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez sees more wickets and five-wicket hauls coming for mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed in the future.

His prediction comes after the 24-year-old has dominated on debut in the ongoing second Test against England in Multan.

Having been given the chance to show what he can do, Abrar grabbed the opportunity with both hands and took 11 wickets in total.

Seven of those wickets came in the first innings, while the other four came in the second innings.

Having started with a bang, Hafeez said Abrar’s hard work has paid off. He also urged the talented youngster to “keep learning”.

“Congratulations Abrar, 5 wicket haul in Test debut. Many more to come. [Your] hard work paid off. Keep learning young man,” he said on Twitter.

The third Test between Pakistan and England will begin on Saturday in Karachi.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

