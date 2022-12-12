Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former England captain Nasser Hussain said he would slot Pakistan attacking batsman Fakhar Zaman at number three in T20Is.

Zaman regularly opens the batting, but with captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan doing such a good job at the top of the order, coming in one down is the next best option.

Some people have questioned whether Azam or Rizwan should drop down to bat at number three in order to let Zaman open the batting due to the fact that he may be able to score runs quicker than them.

However, Hussain feels that the 32-year-old is best suited for the number three spot since he can help stabilise the innings should either of the opening duo get out early.

“If Pakistan can get their middle order hitting going – Fakhar Zaman should help with that and I would bat him at No. 3,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a Test series against England and are 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

They are now aiming to level the series at 1-1 in the ongoing second Test in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

What are your thoughts on Fakhar Zaman? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated!

