Pakistan captain Babar Azam said pace bowler Naseem Shah has been doing brilliantly as he is living up to the high expectations set for him.

The 19-year-old bowled well in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he took three wickets in the first innings and followed that up with two more in the second.

Despite his efforts with the ball and Azam’s brilliant knock of 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six, Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs.

Azam admitted that he has been impressed with what he has seen from Naseem and hopes to see the talented teenager maintain this momentum going forward.

“Naseem (Shah) has been bowling well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Naseem missed the ongoing second Test in Multan due to a shoulder injury.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

