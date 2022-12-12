Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India batsman Wasim Jaffer said Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi would fetch big money in an Indian Premier League (IPL) auction.

Afridi is Pakistan’s pace spearhead in all three formats of the game, can bowl over 150 kph and has a knack of taking early wickets. On top of all this, he is also an excellent death bowler.

Given the amount of money other international superstars go for, Jaffer feels that if Pakistan players were allowed to play in the IPL, Afridi would be the centre of a bidding war as every team would want him.

“Shaheen Shah Afridi, without a doubt, can go for a huge sum at the IPL auction,” he told Cricwick.

The 22-year-old is currently sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in the T20 World Cup final against England.

Since he is not fully fit, he was left out of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-Test series against England.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

