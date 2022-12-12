Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said he is not here to back captain Babar Azam and keep telling everyone not to worry about his form with the bat.

There have been concerns about Azam’s batting since he failed to have much of an impact in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

He scored 124 runs in seven matches in the tournament at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

However, he has turned things around in the ongoing three-Test series against England as he made a superb 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

He followed that up with 75 in the first innings of the ongoing second Test in Multan, which came off 95 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and a six.

Saqlain noted that anyone who “has a deeper eye” can see for themselves that there is nothing wrong with the 28-year-old’s form.

“I am not here to back Babar, but if someone has a deeper eye, they would tell that his form is fine,” he was quoted as saying by Cricwick.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

