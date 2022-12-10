Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed said he is looking to take another five-wicket haul in the second innings of the ongoing second Test against England in Multan.

The debutant carved through England’s batting line-up in the first innings, finishing with jaw-dropping figures of 7-114 off 22 overs.

Having shown the world what he is capable of, the 24-year-old wants to make his first Test match even more memorable.

“My next target is to take a haul of five in the second innings of the Multan Test as well,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan are 1-0 down in the three-Test series as they lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs on the final day.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

