Australia batsman Glenn Maxwell jokingly took the blame for jinxing Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed when he was on track to take all 10 wickets in the first innings of the second Test against England in Multan.

The 24-year-old debutant took the first seven wickets to fall before Zahid Mahmood claimed the next three.

Maxwell had initially tweeted if it was possible for Abrar to get all 10, but followed it with up with another tweet where he said he had jinxed it.

“Abrar getting all 10 here?” he said. “Jinxed it.”

In England’s ongoing second innings, Abrar has taken three more wickets, which gave him 10 for the match.

He also ran opening batsman Zak Crawley out to add to his already memorable debut.

England ended day three on 202/5 and hold a lead of 281 runs.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

