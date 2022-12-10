Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi said Indians want a resumption of bilateral series between the two nations and are eager to see the men in green tour India.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

Given the amount of excitement and hype that builds up before every game the two teams play, Afridi said it is in the best interest of both countries to revive bilateral ties.

“The relations between Pakistan and India have always improved due to cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Indians want to see Pakistan play cricket in India.”

Pakistan are currently taking part in a three-Test series against England and lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

They will be hoping to bounce back and level the series in the second Test, which started on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

