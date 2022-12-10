Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Australia skipper Aaron Finch admitted that Pakistan captain and star batsman Babar Azam is “an unbelievable player”.

He specifically pointed towards the classiness of Azam’s batting and acknowledged that the 28-year-old has the ability to hit “the ball where it needs to go”.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent batsman in all three formats over the last couple of years, which has transformed him into one of the world’s top players.

“He’s great and an unbelievable player, he’s just so classy, so classical when hits the ball where it needs to go,” Finch said in a video released by Fox Cricket as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

In the T20 World Cup, Azam wasn’t at his best with the bat as he scored 124 runs in seven matches at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Despite this, he still managed to lead his team into the final, where they lost to England by five wickets.

Currently, he is leading Pakistan in a three-Test series against England and started off with a magnificent 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Despite his efforts with the bat, Pakistan lost the match by 74 runs.

They will now be hoping to bounce back in the ongoing second Test in Multan, where Azam is currently unbeaten on 61 off 76 deliveries, which includes nine boundaries and a six.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

