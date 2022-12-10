Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jaywardene expressed his amazement at Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s batting technique and his ability to keep his composure when out in the middle.

Azam, who’s been in fantastic form throughout the year, has been praised for his concentration when batting in the past.

“[I] think it is just the technique, the time that he has and the composure that he has out there in the middle,” Jayawardene told The ICC Review.

Azam is currently captaining Pakistan in their three-Test series against England.

He scored a brilliant 136 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs, but will be aiming to level the series at 1-1 in the ongoing second Test in Multan.

Azam continued to show his class on the opening day as he struck an unbeaten 61, which came off 76 deliveries and included nine boundaries and a six.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

