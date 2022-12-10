Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has criticised the team’s poor fitness, saying the tummies of many players are showing.
He also claimed that there hasn’t been a single fitness test conducted and that there are no benchmarks in place that players have to abide by in order to be eligible for selection.
Misbah further said that many of the current cricketers in the Pakistan team can’t move properly.
“Tummies are visible… and they can’t move. The reason behind this is there has not been a single fitness test, there is no benchmark,” the former head coach and chief selector was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Pakistan are currently playing a three-Test series against England on home soil and are 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.
They will be hoping to bounce back in the ongoing second Test, which started on Friday in Multan,
Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed
