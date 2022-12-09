Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Harry Brook said left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman taught him the tricks of the trade in regards to scoring runs in Pakistan.

The 23-year-old played alongside Zaman for the Lahore Qalandars in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Whatever tips and advice he received from the Pakistan big-hitter definitely worked as Brook amassed 264 runs in 10 matches, which included a top score of 102 not out, at an average of 52.80 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

Due to the instrumental role he played with the bat, the Qalandars were crowned champions in PSL 7.

The team have also retained the England rising star for PSL 8, which will be played in Pakistan from February to March 2023.

Now in Pakistan for the three-Test series, Brook was in phenomenal form in the first Test in Rawalpindi as he slammed a career-best 153 in the first innings and 87 in the second innings.

“Obviously learning from Fakhar Zaman as well to try and figure out how to score runs in Pakistan,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

England won the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second match, which begins on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

