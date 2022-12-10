Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor said he sees something special in Pakistan big-hitter Haider Ali.

Haider is considered to be a future star, but has not lived up to what is expected of him, even though he has been given multiple chances to prove himself.

The 22-year-old has plenty of firepower and has shown that he can hit big and score quick runs, but this wasn’t the case in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Haider featured in two matches and only made two runs in what was a dismal campaign on a personal level.

Nonetheless, Taylor still believes that there is a special spark in the talented youngster.

“Haider Ali is a player who really has something about him,” he wrote in his column for the ICC.

Pakistan are now playing a three-Test series against England, but Haider is not part of the team.

They lost the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and will be looking to bounce back in the second game, which started on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

