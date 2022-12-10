Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Iconic Pakistan power-hitter Shahid Afridi said fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has to start playing more carefully after injuring his knee twice this year.

Shaheen injured his right knee during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July, but returned to feature in the T20 World Cup.

Everything seemed to be going well for the 22-year-old as he took 11 wickets in seven matches during the tournament at an average of 14.09 and an economy rate of 6.15.

However, in the final against England, he injured the same knee again and could be out of action for quite some time.

Shaheen was not selected for the ongoing three-Test series against England, where Pakistan are 1-0 down after losing the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

Going forward, Shahid noted that it will be the youngster’s responsibility to ensure he stays fit, while the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have to do everything in their power to help support him.

“He has to play very carefully now and PCB will also have to make sure,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test between Pakistan and England started on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

