Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Iconic Sri Lanka batsman Mahela Jayawardene has been really impressed with Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah, especially when it comes to the way he swings the ball back into right-handers with serious pace.

Naseem started off playing Test cricket for his country, but has slowly become a regular face in limited overs cricket as well.

Since he is still 19 years old, he can continue to develop and get even better, which is a major plus point for himself and Pakistan.

“With Shaheen & Naseem, Pakistan have got a really good pace unit. Naseem has been brilliant & I was impressed by the way he went about things. The skills, especially bringing the ball back into right-handers & swinging the ball with that kind of pace,” Jayawardene was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Naseem recently featured in the first Test against England and finished with five wickets. However, his side ended up losing the match by 74 runs on the final day.

The second Test between Pakistan and England began on Friday in Multan, but Naseem is not part of the playing XI due to a shoulder injury.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: I am following you Mohammed Shami bhai, superstar Pakistan bowler is a big fan of India pace ace

What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Naseem Shah? He is really good! 1303 ( 69.31 % ) He is ok! 409 ( 21.76 % ) He is overrated! 168 ( 8.94 % )

Like this: Like Loading...