Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi revealed he has been following India seamer Mohammed Shami since he started bowling.

The 22-year-old said he has always been a big fan of Shami’s “wrist position” and “upright seam” when bowling, which is something he has tried to incorporate into his own game.

Both Afridi and Shami are among the top fast bowlers in the game as they have the ability to change a match single-handedly.

“Shami bhai I am following you since I started bowling and from that time I have been a big fan of your wrist position and upright seam,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Pakistan are currently playing a three-Test series against England on home soil, but Afridi was not included in the squad as he is still recovering from a knee injury he suffered in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

England won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs.

The second Test started on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

