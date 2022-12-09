Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root said Pakistan captain Babar Azam’s consistency in all three formats has been nothing short of mind-blowing.

Azam is right there at the top with the best of the best when people talk about the elite batsmen in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

In the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, he showed why he deserves to be held in such high esteem as he scored a brilliant 136 in the first innings, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

Having witnessed the knock, Root was in awe at how the 28-year-old is able to make big scores so regularly.

“He is consistent across the three formats,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be aiming to level the series in the second Test, which gets underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

