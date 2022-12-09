Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said fast bowler Naseem Shah has been performing incredibly well.

His comments come after the 19-year-old took five wickets in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, with three coming in the first innings and two in the second.

There is more pressure on the teenager to step up since Pakistan are without pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is sidelined with a knee injury he suffered in the T20 World Cup final.

“These are our best available bowlers; Shaheen was injured. Naseem was outstanding in Australia and Sri Lanka series,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to level the series in the second Test, which gets underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

