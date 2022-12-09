Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wants batsman Shan Masood to keep playing the way he has been in T20Is going forward.

Masood was one of Pakistan’s standout performers in the T20 World Cup as he made 175 runs in seven matches, which included a top score of 52 not out, at an average of 43.75 and a strike-rate of 118.24.

Despite being an opening batsman, the 33-year-old regularly bats in the middle order in T20Is, but Azam reiterated that he has done a great job adapting to his new role.

“Shan Masood showed intent and the way he batted and executed his plans was very good. I hope he plays like this in the future,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Masood is part of Pakistan’s squad for the ongoing three-Test series against England, but wasn’t part of the playing XI for the first Test in Rawalpindi, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

Azam did well in that match as he struck a brilliant 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mind-blowing consistency, Joe Root on Pakistan player who is at the top of his game

What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Shan Masood? He is really good! 5441 ( 76.89 % ) He is ok! 1213 ( 17.14 % ) He is overrated! 422 ( 5.96 % )

Like this: Like Loading...