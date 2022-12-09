Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said Haris Rauf has become a key bowler for the national team.

Rauf is a regular face in ODIs and T20Is, where he has stamped his authority by bowling wicked fast and taking plenty of wickets, many of which have come at crucial times.

He also made his Test debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi, but only claimed one wicket as he suffered a quad injury during the match that has ruled him out for the rest of the series.

Nonetheless, Azam has been so impressed with the 29-year-old’s development and acknowledged that he has emerged as a leader of the pace attack.

“Haris Rauf is a key bowler for us. Day by day he’s improving. The way he’s performing as a leading bowler for Pakistan is great for me as his captain,” he was quoted as saying by respected journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

Azam was in great form in the first Test as he scored a spectacular 136, which came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

However, it wasn’t enough to stop his side from losing the match by 74 runs.

The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

