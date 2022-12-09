Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is “great fun to watch” when he is in full flow.

This comes after Azam struck a majestic century in the first Test against England, which Pakistan lost by 74 runs.

His knock of 136 came off 168 balls and included 19 boundaries and a six.

It would have also boosted his confidence significantly as he had a dismal showing with the bat in the recent T20 World Cup.

The 28-year-old was restricted to 124 runs in seven matches in the tournament at an average of 17.71 and a strike-rate of 93.23.

Having rediscovered his form, Sehwag admitted that it’s great to see Azam playing at his best once again.

“Great fun to watch,” he told Cricbuzz as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

