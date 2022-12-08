Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one “hell of a player” as he goes about his business in such an amazing way.

Azam lets his bat do the talking for him and silences his critics with consistent performances across all three formats.

The 28-year-old added another century to his name in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he scored 136 off 168 deliveries, which included 19 boundaries and a six.

“Overall, he is a hell of a player, and he is great to watch,” Root was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs, but fought valiantly right to the end of the final day.

The second Test will get underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

