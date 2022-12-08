Image courtesy of: Unsplash

England captain Ben Stokes has made it clear that he and the rest of the team have no interest in playing for draws in their ongoing Test series against Pakistan.

This comes after England sealed a thrilling 74-run win on the final day of the first Test to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

Stokes’ side played an exciting brand of cricket throughout the match as they took a very attacking approach and didn’t take their foot off the gas.

The 31-year-old warned Pakistan that they should expect more of the same in the remaining two Tests.

“We wanted to come here in Pakistan and carry on with our mantra of exciting cricket giving ourselves the best opportunity to win a Test match,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I have got no interest in playing for the draws… we always try to look at the positive option.”

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

