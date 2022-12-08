Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root admitted that Pakistan captain Babar Azam has come a long way in Test cricket and done “extremely well” in the longest format over the last couple of years.

Azam initially struggled in Tests as he failed to make big scores when Pakistan needed it.

However, the 28-year-old has now established himself as one of the star players and consistently scores runs in all types of conditions.

He was very impressive in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi as he struck an outstanding 136 in the first innings, which came off 168 deliveries and included 19 boundaries and a six.

“He has done extremely well in Test cricket for a couple of years,” Root was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to bounce back in the second match, which gets underway on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

