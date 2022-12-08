Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq said fast bowler Haris Rauf has been knocking on the door for a Test debut for quite a while.

Having enjoyed a lot of success in limited overs cricket, it was only a matter of time before the 29-year-old was given the opportunity to play Test cricket.

He made his debut in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi and took one wicket in the first innings. He didn’t bowl in the second innings due to a right quad strain.

Rauf will now miss the rest of the series so that he can rest and recuperate.

There has been speculation that Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Mohammad Abbas or Hasan Ali could replace him in the squad.

“Haris Rauf was knocking too,” Saqlain was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs on the final day.

The second Test will begin on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

