Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

England batsman Joe Root said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is one of the most brilliant players in the game today.

This comes after Azam struck a sensational century in the first Test against England in Rawalpindi.

The 28-year-old hit 136 runs off 168 balls, which included 19 boundaries and a six, in the first innings.

Despite only scoring four runs in the second innings, Root insisted there is no denying that Azam is one of the best in the world.

“Babar Azam is certainly one of the brilliant players,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Root had a solid showing in the match as he made 23 runs in the first innings before scoring 73 runs off 69 balls in the second innings, which included six boundaries.

Pakistan lost the first Test by 74 runs and will be looking to bounce back in the second game, which starts on Friday in Multan.

Pakistan’s Squad for England Test Series: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Ali, Shan Masood, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Nawaz, Nauman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed

ALSO CHECK OUT: England have an edge over Pakistan in fast bowling because of him, Babar Azam on swing specialist who’s got the job done over and over again

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48136 ( 12.18 % ) Babar Azam 300300 ( 75.99 % ) Steve Smith 6853 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8555 ( 2.16 % ) Kane Williamson 13955 ( 3.53 % ) Joe Root 3044 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2837 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1280 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2410 ( 0.61 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1279 ( 0.32 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3343 ( 0.85 % ) Kagiso Rabada 787 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2397 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...